President Xi makes inspection tour in Shanghai

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made an inspection tour in east China's Shanghai from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Xinhua

During his trip, Xi inspected the Shanghai Futures Exchange, an exhibition on Shanghai's sci-tech innovations, and a government-subsidized rental housing community, learning about the city's efforts in strengthening its competitiveness as an international financial center, building the city into an international sci-tech innovation center, and constructing government-subsidized rental housing projects.