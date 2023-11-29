8,000-plus baby-care facilities in operation across Shanghai

The baby-care facilities have been set up at public venues across the city to help mothers breastfeed in private, the Shanghai General Trade Union announced on Wednesday.

A baby-care room in the city offers a comfortable space for mothers and children.



More than 8,000 baby-care facilities have been set up at public venues across the city to help mothers breastfeed their babies in private, the Shanghai General Trade Union announced on Wednesday as it marked the 10-year anniversary of the launch of the city's baby-care room program.

Most of the rooms were established in workplaces for female employees, and over 150 are at pubic venues such as shopping malls, supermarkets, hospitals and subdistrict offices, according to the union.

Among these, 2,109 have been rated four- or five-star baby-care rooms, and a digital map of all baby-care rooms is available on the Suishenban app, the city government's public service platform, and the general trade union's official WeChat account, Shengongshe, for those in need.

A baby care room in the city offers comfort for parents and children.



On Wednesday, the union called on the city to promote the creation of family-friendly workplaces on the occasion of the 10-year anniversary.

At the same time, more than 220 such facilities were granted the four- or five-star title for the first time.

Confronting new situations such as the adjustment to the birth policy and the aging population, female employees are facing new challenges in equal employment and career development, and the union will step up efforts to provide better care and support for them, said Huang Hong, Party secretary and vice chairperson of the union.

"The room relieved my concerns on breastfeeding and the small room is a big helper for me to balance work and family," said Yu Xiaoming, a white-collar mother working on Nanjing Rd W. in Jing'an District.