News / Metro

Young woman's life resets after months in a coma

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:59 UTC+8, 2023-11-29       0
A 26-year-old woman has recovered and was finally discharged from hospital after a surgery successfully repaired an opening connecting her esophagus and air tube.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:59 UTC+8, 2023-11-29       0

A 26-year-old woman has recovered and was finally discharged from hospital after a surgery successfully repaired an opening connecting her esophagus and air tube, the Shanghai Chest hospital announced on Wednesday.

The hole was caused by her requiring long-time trachea intubation after a stroke. The woman was unable to talk or eat and suffered repeated lung infections for three months due to the opening.

She had become pregnant months earlier, but the pregnancy caused a hyperfunction of her blood system, resulting in dropped thrombus blocking brain vessels, leading to a stroke.

Young woman's life resets after months in a coma

A 26-year-old woman takes picture with her medics at Shanghai Chest Hospital after a months-long stay in hospital.

Her pregnancy had to be terminated and the woman required treatment at the Intensive Care Unit. After she woke from a coma a month later, doctors found an opening between her esophagus and air tube, resulting in digestive fluid entering the lung directly, causing repeated pneumonia, fever and respiratory failure – all requiring medical responses.

She was unable to talk or swallow due to the opening.

Her family visited many hospitals and were told there was no medical solution.

When the husband went to the Shanghai Chest Hospital, Dr Yao Feng accepted his wife as a patient and started to design delicate surgical plans.

Young woman's life resets after months in a coma
Ti Gong

Dr Yao Feng (center) operates with his team during the challenging surgery.

Yao's team also contacted the patient's previous doctors to have a better understanding of her condition and devised detailed plans and emergency pre-plans.

"When we opened the chest, it was in chaos," Yao said. "The air tube was seriously swollen and stuck together. The scars caused by long-term infections made the anatomical structure unable to be seen."

Doctors spent hours to clean the structure and successfully repair the opening.

The patient expressed her gratitude to all her medics and said it was the first time she had all the tubes and hoses removed and could talk and eat freely.

"It was a nightmare in the past months, when I was living in a vegetative state. It is so good to return to a normal life," she said. "My life resets from now."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     