Capturing the splendor and beauty of Shanghai on camera

4 Photos | View Slide Show › One of the top 100 entries that are on display at an exhibition that captures Shanghai's unique splendor, which opened in Changning District on Wednesday. He Wei

A winning work Zhu Qiming



Cao Jubo

A winning work Zhou Yanbing

What's your impression of Shanghai?

A photo exhibition that captures the city's unique splendor and vigorous moments in the eyes of residents and tourists kicked off in downtown Changning District on Wednesday, showcasing both popular destinations and hidden gems of Shanghai.

Every building, street and shop in the city bears silent witness to Shanghai's culture and history.

As a highlight activity of the 34th Shanghai Tourism Festival, a photo competition encouraging shutterbugs to explore the city was launched in August.

Residents and tourists captured the city's charm through their lens and submitted nearly 10,000 photo works under six themes such as the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, garden life, and beautiful villages.

A total of 100 top photos are now on display.

Residents and tourists are encouraged to follow these photos to explore the city and take their own version of the images.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Opening hours: Through December 29, Mondays-Fridays, 9am-5:30pm



Venue: Shanghai Spring Tour Art Space



Address: 3/F, 1558 Dingxi Road, Changning District

长宁区定西路1558号3楼

