Capturing the splendor and beauty of Shanghai on camera

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:27 UTC+8, 2023-11-30
A photo exhibition that captures Shanghai's unique splendor and vigorous moments in the eyes of residents and tourists kicked off in downtown Changning District on Wednesday.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:27 UTC+8, 2023-11-30

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • One of the top 100 entries that are on display at an exhibition that captures Shanghai's unique splendor, which opened in Changning District on Wednesday.

    He Wei

  • A winning work

    Zhu Qiming


  • Cao Jubo

  • A winning work

    Zhou Yanbing

What's your impression of Shanghai?

A photo exhibition that captures the city's unique splendor and vigorous moments in the eyes of residents and tourists kicked off in downtown Changning District on Wednesday, showcasing both popular destinations and hidden gems of Shanghai.

Every building, street and shop in the city bears silent witness to Shanghai's culture and history.

As a highlight activity of the 34th Shanghai Tourism Festival, a photo competition encouraging shutterbugs to explore the city was launched in August.

Residents and tourists captured the city's charm through their lens and submitted nearly 10,000 photo works under six themes such as the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, garden life, and beautiful villages.

A total of 100 top photos are now on display.

Residents and tourists are encouraged to follow these photos to explore the city and take their own version of the images.

Capturing the splendor and beauty of Shanghai on camera
Ti Gong

Visitors at the exhibition

Capturing the splendor and beauty of Shanghai on camera
Ti Gong

A view of the exhibition

Exhibition info:

Opening hours: Through December 29, Mondays-Fridays, 9am-5:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Spring Tour Art Space

Address: 3/F, 1558 Dingxi Road, Changning District

长宁区定西路1558号3楼

Source: SHINE
﻿
