Spanish realistic art master's paintings on display at Metro station

People in Shanghai can now appreciate famous Spanish realistic artist Antonio López's paintings as an exhibition of the master's works is on at the Longhua Road M. Metro Station.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

People in Shanghai can now appreciate famous Spanish realistic artist Antonio López's paintings without having to go to Spain as an exhibition of the master's works is now on at the Longhua Road M. Metro Station.

The exhibition, "Antonio López and Spanish Realism Masters," is located near Exits 1 and 2 of the station on Metro lines 7 and 12, and focuses particularly on the artistic career of López, known for his meticulous attention to detail and the ability to connect with the audience emotionally.

López often finds inspiration at high points or the boundaries of towns and villages and his works depict the harmonious connection between sky and earth, illustrating a rich and profound path to modernity.

The show features 17 works by López, focusing on flowers, indoor spaces, courtyard gardens and cities, and five depict Madrid's Gran Via Avenue. The time span of the five works varies from 5 years to 15 years, with the longest work started in 2008 and is still being painted.

The rest of the 46 meticulously selected paintings were created by López's relatives and friends, such as Isabel Quintanilla, Amalia Avia, Francisco López, María Moreno, José María Mezquita, Miguel Ángel Argüello and Julio Vaquero.

Through the unique perspectives of these eight artists, the exhibition showcases the rich diversity of Spanish realism painting, covering a range of themes from urban landscapes of cities like Madrid to family spaces, courtyard gardens, doors, windows and still life.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Inma González Puy, director of the Miguel de Cervantes Library in Shanghai, said visitors will find similarities between Shanghai and Spain in the paintings.

"My favorite painting at this exhibition is the 'Gran Via Avenue,' because the building is similar to the Wukang Building, which is near my office in Shanghai," she noted.

"We hope the exhibition will enable local people to know more about Spain and give children some inspiration."

The Spanish National Tourism Board has also created a special WeChat mini-program for the exhibition, making it easier for the public to access more information and exhibition images.

The show will run through March 31 next year, ending the trilogy exhibitions of Spanish arts at the Metro station since 2021, organized jointly by the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Cervantes Institute, and Shanghai's metro operator Shentong Group. The previous exhibitions showcased collections from the Prado National Museum and paintings by Salvador Dali.

González Puy said the exhibition of Spanish arts at the Metro station will not end, with a new display of works by Joaquín Sorolla being planned for next year.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Exhibition info:

Venue: Longhua Rd M Station on Metro lines 7 and 12



Admission: Free

Date: Through March 31, 2024