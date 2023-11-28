Industrial expo in Putuo throws light on high-tech future

News / Metro

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:05 UTC+8, 2023-11-30
Ti Gong

The metaverse world of the 4th Shanghai Future Island Industrial Expo

A futuristic industrial expo in Putuo District is displaying innovations in high-tech and the metaverse.

The 4th Shanghai Future Island Industrial Expo in Taopu Town is throwing light on smart manufacturing, AI, aerospace technology and health sciences.

A range of industrial base materials, critical components, modern manufacturing equipment, life-cycle services, and integrated intelligent solutions are on display.

The expo highlights include a metaverse platform that extends its physical presence online. With 3D modeling and virtual reality, the platform delivers an interactive digital realm.

Visitors can virtually tour parks, streets, and businesses, attend lectures and browse products and courses at the exhibition.

Ti Gong

A packed audience at the opening of the 4th Shanghai Future Island Industrial Expo.

In the Future Island metaverse, Fortune 500 firms such as Schneider Electric, Dako Electronics and Kone Cranes have created digital scenarios.

Visitors to Schneider Electric's integrated operation hall can observe the most recent product status and tour the company's manufacturing workshops.

Kone's booth allows participants to learn about their latest low-carbon, intelligent material handling solutions.

Future Island Park, located on the 1-kilometer-long Suide Road, was one of Shanghai's first high-tech parks. Since its establishment in 1999, it has attracted top international intelligent manufacturing companies.

The offline exhibition of the expo ends today, while the metaverse virtual world will be maintained and upgraded.

Ti Gong

The virtual headquarters of the Schneider Electric

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
