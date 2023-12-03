Xi stresses expediting building Shanghai into modern socialist int'l metropolis

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the need to speed up building Shanghai into a modern, socialist and international metropolis.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the need to speed up building Shanghai into a modern, socialist and international metropolis by focusing on the construction of international centers of economy, finance, trade, shipping and sci-tech innovation.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Shanghai that ran from Tuesday to Saturday.