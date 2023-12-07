Fun way of testing online meal delivery staff's skills

More than 30 top online meal delivery workers from around China vied for honors in a fun vocational skills competition in Putuo District, Shanghai, on Thursday.

The competition in the downtown Shanghai district involved quite a number of tasks such as standardized pre-work preparation covering the disinfection of meal boxes, taking orders, checks of meals before delivery, stable delivery process to prevent spillover of drinks, S-curve detour, single-plank bridge crossing, and real-scene tests.

The contestants had to be working on their posts for at least six months.

The aim was to test the delivery staff's professional service quality, communication and coordination skills and their capability in handling emergencies, according to the Shanghai General Trade Union.