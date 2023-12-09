News / Metro

Play detective and explore Bund's sights

Downtown Huangpu District launched a new city walk program over the weekend, offering a fresh way to explore the Bund's history and architecture.
Ti Gong

The city walk program begins from the Gutzlaff Signal Tower on the Bund.

The interactive puzzle game on its WeChat app begins at the Bund One Art Museum and concludes at the Waitanyuan, or the Bund Origin on Yuanmingyuan Road.

The interactive puzzle game on its WeChat app begins at the Bund One Art Museum and concludes at the Waitanyuan, or the Bund Origin on Yuanmingyuan Road.

The game is based on the novel "Marguerite's Secret" by local suspense author Cai Jun. Players act as detectives, using Augmented Reality (AR) technology to solve mysteries connected to historic buildings on the Bund.

Ti Gong

In one of the puzzles, players take a photo of the symbol of the Shanghai Customs House.

The experience aims to deepen knowledge and appreciation of Shanghai's architectural heritage, according to the Cai Jun Studio, the developer of the app.

The game's mini-program provides information about each Bund building and useful tips for tourists or citizens, such as photography spots and access to hidden museums. It's designed for individual players as well as teams or families.

Tickets for the game cost 39 yuan and are available through a group-buying option on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok). After purchasing, players use the WeChat mini-program "Yun Zong Man Bu" to start the game. Customer support is available through WeChat at "cjgc000" for inquiries.

The city walk program, a popular trend among local young people, combines technology, storytelling, and history, offering a new way to explore and learn about Shanghai, according to the district government.

Ti Gong

The city walk ends at the Union Church on Yuanmingyuan Road.

﻿
