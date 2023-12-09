Musical feast held under the ginkgo trees

The Shanghai Concert Hall has used the landscape of ginkgo trees to create a new concept of environmental music since 2013. The "Ginkgo Concert" has become a popular attraction.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The annual "Ginkgo Concert" was held in front of the Shanghai Concert Hall on December 9, bringing a different kind of artistic enjoyment to local audience.



The concert invited young musicians from the Shanghai Chuang Chamber Orchestra to perform several classic works, and collaborated with young dancer Xiang Jieyan from the Shanghai Ballet to present a winter waltz under the ginkgo trees.



Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The concert started with Vivaldi's "Winter", followed by the lively rhythm of "Can-Can" by Offenbach, and ended with a graceful modern ballet, sending a musical blessing for the new year.

The performance also featured Tchaikovsky's "Waltz of the Flowers" to appreciate the beauty of nature, and Strauss's "Radetzky March" to celebrate the festive spirit.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE