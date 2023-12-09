News / Metro

Musical feast held under the ginkgo trees

  19:58 UTC+8, 2023-12-09
The Shanghai Concert Hall has used the landscape of ginkgo trees to create a new concept of environmental music since 2013. The "Ginkgo Concert" has become a popular attraction.
  19:58 UTC+8, 2023-12-09

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Jiang Xiaowei.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Music lovers enjoy the concert under the ginkgo trees.

The annual "Ginkgo Concert" was held in front of the Shanghai Concert Hall on December 9, bringing a different kind of artistic enjoyment to local audience.

The concert invited young musicians from the Shanghai Chuang Chamber Orchestra to perform several classic works, and collaborated with young dancer Xiang Jieyan from the Shanghai Ballet to present a winter waltz under the ginkgo trees.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

With a flexible and diverse musical style, the artists from the Shanghai Chuang Chamber Orchestra explore and adapt classic works instead of repeating the conventional musical forms.

The concert started with Vivaldi's "Winter", followed by the lively rhythm of "Can-Can" by Offenbach, and ended with a graceful modern ballet, sending a musical blessing for the new year.

The performance also featured Tchaikovsky's "Waltz of the Flowers" to appreciate the beauty of nature, and Strauss's "Radetzky March" to celebrate the festive spirit.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Young ballet artist Xiang Jieyan presents a "Winter Waltz" for the audience.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The audience follows Xiang's hand movements.

The Shanghai Concert Hall has used the natural landscape of ginkgo trees to create a new concept of environmental music since 2013. Now, the "Ginkgo Concert" has become a popular attraction to citizens.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ginkgo leaves fall on the piano.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

After the performance, music lovers applaud for the artists.

Source: SHINE
