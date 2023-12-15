Crew in position for maiden voyage of China's first homegrown large cruise ship

The Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built large cruise ship, arrived at its home port on Friday afternoon to prepare for its maiden voyage.

CFP

The ship berthed at the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal at 3:40pm.

Nearly 1,300 crew members from across the world have already taken their positions on board, and preparations have entered their final stage.

The cruise ship is scheduled to embark on its first commercial voyage on January 1, 2024. Its first route will be to Northeast Asia, and a route between China and Southeast Asia will be launched at a later date.

The Adora Magic City is 323.6 meters in length with a gross weight of 135,500 tons, and can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers across a total of 2,125 guest rooms, according to its builder, the CSSC Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

It has 16 floors and a total of 40,000 square meters of public living and recreation space.