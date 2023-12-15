News / Metro

City Walk for digitalization and innovation opens in Shanghai

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:14 UTC+8, 2023-12-15       0
The route covers city-level digital transformation hall and spaces for Alipay, Fengyuzhu and China's Beidou navigation.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:14 UTC+8, 2023-12-15       0

Shanghai is opening several City Walk checkpoints for city digital services, covering payment, satellite navigation and architecture design, as a part of the Shanghai digital transformation week event opens on Saturday.

Invited citizen delegates, enterprise executives and media staffs are invited to attend the City Walk. The routes cover the Shanghai Digital Transformation Experience Center in Yangpu District, AlipayLab space, a business investment center of International Digital Sea, Fengyuzhu's digital planning space and China Beidou navigation's innovation base in West Hongqiao region.

Through experiencing and observing the digital service, citizens can sense the city's digital transformation process, which enhances "soft power" urban services, officials said.

The Shanghai digital transformation week, held by a city-level digitalization office, will open on Saturday. The events include the City Walk, an opening ceremony, reports publishing, innovation applications certification, debut of new organizations and forums covering innovation ecosystem, digital integration and supports for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Shanghai has vigorously promoted digital transformation and vows to implement policies to support the national goal of becoming self-reliant in technology as it pursues its own plan of becoming a global science and technology hub.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangpu
Hongqiao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     