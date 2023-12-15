City Walk for digitalization and innovation opens in Shanghai

The route covers city-level digital transformation hall and spaces for Alipay, Fengyuzhu and China's Beidou navigation.

Shanghai is opening several City Walk checkpoints for city digital services, covering payment, satellite navigation and architecture design, as a part of the Shanghai digital transformation week event opens on Saturday.



Invited citizen delegates, enterprise executives and media staffs are invited to attend the City Walk. The routes cover the Shanghai Digital Transformation Experience Center in Yangpu District, AlipayLab space, a business investment center of International Digital Sea, Fengyuzhu's digital planning space and China Beidou navigation's innovation base in West Hongqiao region.



Through experiencing and observing the digital service, citizens can sense the city's digital transformation process, which enhances "soft power" urban services, officials said.



The Shanghai digital transformation week, held by a city-level digitalization office, will open on Saturday. The events include the City Walk, an opening ceremony, reports publishing, innovation applications certification, debut of new organizations and forums covering innovation ecosystem, digital integration and supports for small and medium-sized enterprises.



Shanghai has vigorously promoted digital transformation and vows to implement policies to support the national goal of becoming self-reliant in technology as it pursues its own plan of becoming a global science and technology hub.

