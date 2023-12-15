News / Metro

Vaccination for elderly highlighted on Immunity Day

Cai Wenjun
  21:14 UTC+8, 2023-12-15       0
Doctors recommend three injections for China's older people whose immunity from infectious diseases may be compromised by many factors, especially during the cold winter months.
Flu, pneumonia and shingles are the three most recommended vaccines elderly people should receive, medical experts said on Friday, World Strengthened Immunity Day.

Age, temperature and multiple diseases are the major challenges for the elderly.

Due to a drop in immunity along with age, elderly people are likely to catch infections. Low temperatures and lack of sunshine in winter can also suppress immunity.

In addition, the prevalence of chronic disease among the elderly further increases their disease burden and prolongs duration if they are infected. In China, the incidence of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and respiratory disease is high among the elderly.

"For infectious diseases, prevention is more important than treatment," said Dr Liu Xinmin from Peking University First Hospital. "Receiving vaccines, improving personal immunity and doing proper protection can reduce the risk and harm of infectious diseases effectively."

People with chronic diseases have a higher risk of catching infectious diseases. For shingles, the risk can increase by 84 percent among diabetics and 41 percent for those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. People with an underlying disease also have a higher chance of nerve pain after suffering shingles, doctors said.

"Common infectious diseases like flu, pneumonia and shingles usually attack the middle-aged and elderly whenever their immunity drops, especially those with chronic diseases. We have received a 70-year-old male with diabetes and hypertension. He developed a stroke after suffering shingles and relevant nerve pain," said Dr Qi Haimei of the Chinese Preventative Medicine Association's senile disease prevention and control branch.

"People with underlying disease must have more awareness on infectious disease prevention and control and receive vaccination in time for voluntary disease prevention and management," she said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
