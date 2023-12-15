Uncovering the past recognized with city awards

Sanxingdui Ruins excavation one of 19 archaeological projects from around the world highlighted at Shanghai forum exploring archaeology of climate change and social sustainability.

The discovery and excavation of China's Sanxingdui Ruins is among the 19 archaeological programs from China and abroad awarded at the 5th Shanghai Archaeology Forum, which kicked off at Shanghai University on Friday.

The forum, hosted by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Shanghai government, and organized by the Institute of Archaeology of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Shanghai University and the Shanghai Academy, aims to promote the survey, research, protection and utilization of archaeological resources and cultural heritage worldwide.

Nine programs, including the Sanxingdui ruins project by Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology, the doscovery of early monumental constructions at Aguada Fenix led by Takeshi Inomata of the University of Arizona, the research on a complex of special/communal structures at Karahantepe led by Necmi Karul of Istanbul University, were honored with "Field Discovery Awards."

Another 10 programs, such as the masterpiece of "A Centennial History of Chinese Archaeology (1921-2021)" by Wang Wei of the Institute of Archaeology at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and the paper "Spatial Archaeology and Environmental Crisis: The Last forty Years" by Sander van der Leeuw from Arizona State University, won Research Awards.

Yan Wenming of Peking University, a leading figure in the field of Neolithic archaeology research and teaching in China, was honored with a Life Achievement Award for his excellent contributions to the research on the development of early Chinese civilization.

The three-day forum has gathered about 100 representatives from China and abroad sharing their views on the theme of "Archaeology of Climate Change and Social Sustainability."

Gao Xiang, president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said at the forum's opening ceremony that the archaeological field should actively promote the integration of disciplines, carry out multidisciplinary research, and continue to bring new impetus and new opportunities to the development of archaeology all over the world.

He pointed out that this year marked the 10th anniversary of the forum and every edition has been devoted to innovation and cooperation, providing suggestions for the sustainable development of human society from the perspective of archaeology, and making positive contributions to global prosperity and development.

"I hope that this year, the participants will continue to strengthen exchanges among civilizations, and contribute to the protection of the blue planet," he said.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said the city has been actively responding to climate change in recent years and had made remarkable achievements.

"History is the best teacher. We need to further explore the sources of civilizations, promote mutual learning and strengthen innovation to draw inspiration and nutrients from the evolution of human civilization, and promote modernization in harmony between man and nature," he said.

"I believe the 100-some world-class archaeologists and scholars at the forum will be able to find more knowledge and wisdom from history to better cope with climate change and promote sustainable development."

Li Qun, head of China's National Cultural Heritage Administration, expressed China's willingness for cooperation with the rest of the world as it is actively promoting the high-quality development of archaeology.

He said climate change had a profound impact on the rise and fall of civilization, therefore the theme of this forum reflected the common concern of the international community.

"I sincerely hope that through the unique perspective of archaeology, we can together explore rules of the development of human society, promote international academic exchanges, protect our common heritage, and find historical experiences and references for sustainable development."