﻿
News / Metro

Medics' innovations to go into commercial development

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:54 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0
Novel medical innovations developed by clinical practitioners at Zhongshan Hospital will go into industrial development and manufacturing to benefit patients.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:54 UTC+8, 2023-12-22       0

Several novel medical innovations developed by clinical practitioners at Zhongshan Hospital will go into follow-up industrial development and manufacturing for a better clinical and practical combination to benefit patients as the hospital signed agreements with enterprises on Thursday.

All 20 of the innovations were created by medics based on clinical demand, to further improve treatment outcomes for major diseases such as heart disease and cancer, or enhance medical precision and efficiency by introducing advanced technologies including artificial intelligence.

An AI-based wearable electrocardiography system is a highlight among the innovations and has received positive response in previous trials.

It is an Internet-based AI remote electrocardiogram monitoring system, which allows patients to receive real-time monitoring in their daily lives. The system can do dynamic and automatic diagnosis on abnormal data through an AI-guided innovative algorithm.

Doctors in Zhongshan Hospital teamed up with about 10 neighborhood health centers in Qingpu District to try the system on some 1,500 elderly residents and some 150 people were detected to have problems, despite having no symptoms.

Local hospitals have encouraged its medics to conduct scientific innovation and helped medics to introduce their innovations to enterprises for commercial development and production through a medical transformation platform.

Zhongshan said its medics have applied for over 3,000 patents and received some 1,600 patent authorizations in the past 10 years, with 178 million yuan (US$24.9 million) patent transfer fee.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Zhongshan Hospital
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     