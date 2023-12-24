News / Metro

All aboard trial voyage of domestically-built cruise ship

The Adora Magic City, China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, embarked on a trial voyage on Sunday.
Ti Gong

The ceremony marking the trial voyage of the Adora Magic City, China's first domestically-built large cruise ship.

The Adora Magic City, China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, embarked on a trial voyage on Sunday.

This marks the official countdown to the ship's commercial voyage, and a new landmark in China's cruise ship development.

The ship, which is berthed at the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Baoshan District, is ready to sail its first commercial voyage on January 1, 2024.

The voyage will last seven days en route to Jeju in South Korea and Nagasaki and Fukuoka in Japan. A route between China and Southeast Asia will be launched at a later date.

It will also launch a route following the Maritime Silk Road, providing diversified vacation options to passengers.

Two trial voyages are scheduled before January 1.

Subtitles by Hu Min.

Measuring 323.6 meters in length with a gross tonnage of 135,500, Adora Magic City can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers.

It has 16 floors and a total of 40,000 square meters of public living and recreation space.

This one-of-a-kind cruise ship is tailor-made for the Chinese market, boasting a wide range of innovative features and amenities with authentic Chinese and international gourmet food, entertaining shows, and shopping experiences at sea with a fusion of East and West.

"It is a brand new ship and we have made a lot of preparations," said Captain Niklas Peterstam on Sunday. "We have more than 1,200 crew members and it is a big task.

"The equipment is tested to maximum. Everyone is waiting for the moment."

Ti Gong

The ship has 16 floors and a total of 40,000 square meters of public living and recreation space.

Partnering with China Duty Free Group to offer the largest duty-free retail space at sea, the ship features a trendy and state-of-the-art shopping center, covering an area of approximately 2,000 square meters.

The ship also features an array of thrilling facilities for children and teens, including a water park with three slides across four decks, a 360-degree sea view rope garden, and a realistic and immersive VR game center.

Partnering with Dunhuang Academy, the ship showcases 16 classic murals of the Dunhuang Grottoes at the Art Gallery on board.

The ship also has the first live comedy theater at sea in conjunction with Mahua FunAge, a prominent Chinese comedy film and stage play production firm.

A brand-new song and dance spectacle "Marco Polo: An Enchanted Love Tale," is expected to wow audiences.

On December 15, the ship arrived at its home port in Baoshan from Waigaoqiao in the Pudong New Area to prepare for its maiden voyage.

Ti Gong

Performance at the ceremony marking the trial voyage

  • The interior of the cruise ship

    Ti Gong

  • The interior of the ship

    Ti Gong
