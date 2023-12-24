News / Metro

Sinan Mansions ushers in New Year season

Sinan Mansions launched its 2024 New Year season over the weekend, which will feature a blend of flowers, food, performances, cultural creativity and art exhibitions.
Ti Gong

Visitors are attracted to the Winter Flower Market at Sinan Mansions over the weekend.

Sinan Mansions launched its 2024 New Year season over the weekend, which will feature a blend of flowers, food, performances, cultural creativity and art exhibitions over the next three months.

The inaugural event, the Winter Flower Market, takes center stage through Monday.

In collaboration with the nearby Fuxing Park, the event marks the city's first large-scale winter celebration themed on flowers. It gathers together popular local flower brands, markets and shops.

The market features four special zones: the 'Snow Velvet Flower' zone focusing on arts and cultural creativity, the 'Little Red Flower' zone highlighting popular life aesthetics, the 'Gardenia Flower' zone showcasing Malaysian snacks, and the 'Daylily Flower' zone offering winter culinary delights.

Visitors can expect more than100 varieties of fresh flowers, more than 30 types of creative cultural products, and more than 30 varieties of international gourmet food.

The event also includes more than 40 performances across the mansions. A flash mob choir performance will sing in the snow to deliver heartfelt blessings.

The mansions, the only wholly preserved historical garden villa complex in downtown Shanghai, include more than 50 historic villas of various styles. They were once homes to celebrities such as poet Liu Yazi (1887-1958) and Peking Opera master Mei Lanfang (1894-1961). Some of them have been turned into hotels, cafés, restaurant and shops.

Ti Gong

Rugged up against the cold at Sinan Mansions over the weekend.

If you go:

Date: Through February 2024

Venue: Sinan Mansions

Address: 532 Fuxing Road M.



Ti Gong

Intricate decorations intrigue these expatriates.

