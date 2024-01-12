﻿
Russian Royal Ballet Theater brings 'Swan Lake' to Shanghai

The Russian Royal Ballet version of "Swan Lake" is faithful to the style and plot of the original, presenting Tchaikovsky's creative conception to the audience in an authentic way.
The Russian Royal Ballet Theater's "Swan Lake" will open to Shanghai audiences at the AIA Grand Theater on the North Bund this weekend.

The Russian Royal Ballet Theater's "Swan Lake" opens to Shanghai audiences at the AIA Grand Theater on the North Bund this weekend.

"Swan Lake" has been a ballet classic since its debut in Moscow back in 1877. The Russian Royal Ballet Theater's version of "Swan Lake" is faithful to the style and plot of the original ballet, presenting Tchaikovsky's creative conception to the audience in an authentic way.

The Russian Royal Ballet Theater's programs on its European, American and Asian tours often include classical and traditional ballets such as "Giselle," "Sleeping Beauty," "The Nutcracker," and "La Bayadere." These Shanghai performances will star Marukyan Razmik and Okuneva Marina as the lead dancers.

The AIA Grand Theater officially opened to the public in September 2023. With a floor space of 14,000 square meters and a capacity of 1,715 people, the theater has become a new cultural landmark in Hongkou District, staging a range of performances but especially musicals and dance performances.

Performance info:

Date: Saturday, 2pm and 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-580 yuan

Venue: AIA Grand Theater 北外滩友邦大剧院

Address: 889 Dongdaming Road 东大名路889号

The performances will star Marukyan Razmik and Okuneva Marina as the lead dancers.

