Fetus with accumulated fluid treated successfully

Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital announced the successful removal of accumulated fluid around the lungs from a 6-month-old fetus.

During a prenatal check in the 24th week of pregnancy, the fetus was discovered to have an abnormal buildup of fluid.

Pleural effusion, or water on the lungs, affected the growth of the left lung and could have led to serious problems, potentially causing heart failure.

The couple sought advice from Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital.

Doctors noticed that the fetus' heart was developing normally even though the lung was getting pressed. They started intrauterine treatment after ruling out other hereditary illnesses that cause abnormal fluid accumulation.

However, because the procedure is performed inside the body of a fetus, it is dangerous, with risks of infection and premature delivery.

Ti Gong

Following antenatal screening to rule out other anomalies, doctors performed the procedure, which included accurate thoracic puncturing and inserting a drainage tube to relieve pressure on the lung and heart.

The tube was later removed.

The surgery was a success, and the mother went through the rest of the pregnancy smoothly and delivered a healthy boy.

Dr Xiong Yu said there were several causes of pleural effusion, including infection, organ dysfunction, and genetic aberration. When other disorders are ruled out, treatment can be effective.

"Fetus can also become sick. Before the fetus was aborted or delivered earlier. With medial development in prenatal diagnosis and fetal medicine, sick fetuses now have better survival chances," she said.

