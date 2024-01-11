﻿
Health awareness rising among local residents

More than 40 percent of locals have an awareness and understanding of health care, disease prevention and control, and healthy lifestyles, according to the Shanghai Health Promotion Center.

The center surveyed 23,928 residents, aged 15 to 69, from 16 districts.

The survey covered attitudes toward health, knowledge of infectious disease and chronic disease prevention and control, basic health services, safety and rescue, and attention to health information.

The poll, in its 16th year, recorded 1.04 percent points higher than the previous year.

According to the survey, residents' understanding and knowledge of safety and rescue, health information, and basic medical services are increasing at a faster rate, while people's grasp of health skills such as emergency treatment on respiration and heart arrest is also increasing, thanks to health promotion and education.

The survey also discovered that people living in rural areas, the elderly, and those with minimal education have relatively poor awareness and understanding of health care. Officials said that the authorities will carry out targeted campaigns.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
