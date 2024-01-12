﻿
Shanghai Metro clarifies controversy over cosplay clothing

Video of woman stopped at Metro station goes viral after police ask her to remove part of her Qiqi costume because they said religious items are not allowed on the subway.
Shanghai Metro on Friday clarified that "non-daily clothing" will be subject to intervention by security guards at stations, following controversy over a video of a woman in cosplay costume being stopped.

In the video, a woman dressed as the Genshin Impact character Qiqi was stopped by subway security staff and police were called to check her identity.

The police requested the woman remove the "ofuda" on her head as religious items are not allowed on the subway. However, she refused. After security inspectors and police talked to her she eventually passed the security check.

A screenshot of the woman at a Shanghai subway station, and her cosplay role model.

The woman posted a video of the encounter on social media, sparking a heated debate over Metro dress codes.

On Friday, Shanghai Metro clarified that people wearing cosplay clothing are allowed to enter stations. However, if non-daily clothing is detected, security personnel will intervene and call the police to determine whether they can enter the station.

According to the viral video, the woman was cosplaying as a teenage zombie. The police told her that such a religious, bloody, scary, and vulgar dress is not allowed on the subway.

Questioning the situation, the woman asked: "Am I scary? I think I'm cute," expressing disbelief at being stopped from taking the subway after participating in Comic-Con.

Shanghai Metro responded earlier on January 9 to Dahe Daily, urging passengers to behave well by not disrupting public safety and order, avoiding gatherings, and maintaining order during rides.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
