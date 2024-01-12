Human resources service conference sees 77 cooperation intentions signed to boost regional job market

Event organized by the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Securities Bureau expected to provide a direct communication and cooperation platform and boost regional job market.

At a high-level human resource service conference on Friday, 77 cooperation intentions were signed involving 4.62 billion yuan (US$644 million), giving a boost to the regional job market.

The event, the first of its kind organized by the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Securities Bureau, focused on the service upgrading of the human resources industry, industry chain innovation and synergistic development. It is expected to provide a direct communication and cooperation platform to connect human resources organizations and enterprises.

A total of 107 human resources service organizations, including market leaders such as Shanghai Foreign Service (Group) and China International Intellectech Group Co Ltd, together with more than 600 key enterprises, took part in the conference.

This year's bidding projects for the city's key human resources service were also released, including areas such as flexible employment, high-end talent absorption, service outsourcing, digital platforms, overseas business, and project consulting.



Ti Gong

In addition, the "Co-construction of Yangtze River Delta Human Resources Service Alliance" was established on Friday, with over 800 entities participating in the on-site recruitment, including over 160 employers in the Yangtze River Delta region and over 640 employers in the city, providing 21,500 jobs.

Over the years, the human resources and social services departments in the Yangtze River Delta, namely, Jiangsu, Anhui, Zhejiang provinces and Shanghai, have been working closely together in the areas of "employment and entrepreneurship cooperation, talent exchanges and collaboration, labor relations synergies, social security interoperability" and other aspects, achieving remarkable results.

So far, five national human resources service industrial parks have been set up in Shanghai, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Ningbo and Hefei, with annual revenue exceeding 1 trillion yuan, accounting for about 44 percent of the national annual revenue in the human resources service industry.