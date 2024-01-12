News / Metro

Human resources service conference sees 77 cooperation intentions signed to boost regional job market

Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  22:03 UTC+8, 2024-01-12       0
Event organized by the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Securities Bureau expected to provide a direct communication and cooperation platform and boost regional job market.
Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  22:03 UTC+8, 2024-01-12       0

At a high-level human resource service conference on Friday, 77 cooperation intentions were signed involving 4.62 billion yuan (US$644 million), giving a boost to the regional job market.

The event, the first of its kind organized by the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Securities Bureau, focused on the service upgrading of the human resources industry, industry chain innovation and synergistic development. It is expected to provide a direct communication and cooperation platform to connect human resources organizations and enterprises.

A total of 107 human resources service organizations, including market leaders such as Shanghai Foreign Service (Group) and China International Intellectech Group Co Ltd, together with more than 600 key enterprises, took part in the conference.

This year's bidding projects for the city's key human resources service were also released, including areas such as flexible employment, high-end talent absorption, service outsourcing, digital platforms, overseas business, and project consulting.

Human resources service conference sees 77 cooperation intentions signed to boost regional job market
Ti Gong

A total of 107 human resources service organizations and more than 600 key enterprises took part in the conference.

In addition, the "Co-construction of Yangtze River Delta Human Resources Service Alliance" was established on Friday, with over 800 entities participating in the on-site recruitment, including over 160 employers in the Yangtze River Delta region and over 640 employers in the city, providing 21,500 jobs.

Over the years, the human resources and social services departments in the Yangtze River Delta, namely, Jiangsu, Anhui, Zhejiang provinces and Shanghai, have been working closely together in the areas of "employment and entrepreneurship cooperation, talent exchanges and collaboration, labor relations synergies, social security interoperability" and other aspects, achieving remarkable results.

So far, five national human resources service industrial parks have been set up in Shanghai, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Ningbo and Hefei, with annual revenue exceeding 1 trillion yuan, accounting for about 44 percent of the national annual revenue in the human resources service industry.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     