Huawei's new R&D center in Qingpu due to open in June

Progress on the center was reported as a new three-year action plan for the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone was mapped out on Tuesday.

Huawei's new R&D center in Qingpu District is scheduled to go into operation in June as a new three-year action plan for the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone was mapped out on Tuesday.

Construction of the center at the Xicen Science and Technology Innovation Park has lasted more than three years, and the main body of the project is near completion with interior decoration already underway, a press conference heard.

Covering about 2 million square meters, it is expected to house nearly 30,000 research and development personnel who will conduct innovative research in sectors such as Huawei's terminal chips, wireless networks, and the Internet of Things.

As support facilities, Cenbu Road, will open to traffic in the first half of this year, and the Xicen Water Purification Plant is scheduled to go into operation in September.

Established in 2019, the demonstration zone for integrated ecological and green development includes Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province, Wujiang District of Suzhou City in Jiangsu Province, and Qingpu District in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

"The three-year plan of big construction projects will focus on cross-region and strategic industrial cluster projects, involving four areas including environmental protection, facility interconnection, industry innovative transformation, and public services," said Gu Jun, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai Government, director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission, and director of the executive committee of the demonstration zone.

Based on the plan, the"Square Hall and Water Courtyard," a core function area of "Watertown Parlor" in the zone, would open in 2026, and several ecological restoration projects such as the north part of the "Blue Ring" project of "Watertown Parlor," and Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) low-lying paddy fields surrounded with dikes would also go into operation by then.

The "Blue Ring" project features pathways and sightseeing tracks that embody typical Jiangnan watertown scenery.

The action plan involves 38 facility interconnection projects. The Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway and the west extension of Metro Line 17 are scheduled to open by the end of this year.

Extending 6.6 kilometers, the extension would include Xicen Station.

There are another 22 projects regarding people's livelihoods. Among them, The Jiashan 120 first aid center and regional emergency treatment medical center under construction are also expected to open this year.