Ti Gong

Xinhua Hospital provided high-quality emergency cosmetic suturing with a minimum scar for over 1,000 patients last year.

The hospital is now offering cosmetic suturing service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

According to Dr Lu Kaiyang, director of Xinhua's plastic surgery department, face trauma can involve multiple departments. Previous treatment consisted solely of suturing the wound, however, patients now demand more elegant and improved care and quality of life. To fulfill the demand, the hospital began to provide 24-hour cosmetic suturing.







Ti Gong

The hospital received a young woman with a 6-centimeter wound on her forehead from a traffic accident. She had spent the night traveling between hospitals as she was preparing to get married. Though suturing is available in all emergency departments, she was concerned about scars.

She approached Xinhua Hospital, where doctors offered follow-up anti-scar therapy.

While visiting Shanghai with his family, a 3-year-old Canadian youngster fell in the lavatory and hurt his forehead. His parents thanked the Xinhua doctors for the cosmetic suturing.

A theater actress who fell from the stage during rehearsals was also brought to Xinhua, where physicians performed cosmetic suturing on the wound with suture lines thinner than hair. The actress returned to the stage after months of follow-up treatment.

Lu said that the impending winter vacation was a high season for kid accidents and asked parents and children to take appropriate precautions to avoid injury.