The hottest day in the past 20 years, then cold and rain

Shanghai's benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station recorded a high of 20.1 degree Celsius on Sunday, the hottest for a January 14 in the past 20 years.

However, a cold front approached at 4pm, and the temperature will plunge on Monday, with the mercury remaining between 5 and 8 degrees the entire day.

The haze brought by the cold front is expected to cover the city from Sunday night to Monday morning. People, especially children and those with chronic diseases, should be aware of the large decrease in temperature and pollution.

The temperature on Tuesday morning will be only 4 degrees Celsius in the urban areas, and minus 2 to minus 1 degrees in the rural regions. It will be 18 degrees on Wednesday, then a cold front will arrive again on Thursday and Friday, bringing rain.

The temperature will remain steady from Saturday with it below 10 degrees.