Spring Festival bazaar unveiled near North Bund

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:40 UTC+8, 2024-01-14
A Chinese New Year food and shopping carnival was launched near the North Bund in Shanghai's Hongkou District over the weekend.
Ti Gong

The food bazaar brings together more than 100 popular Spring Festival delicacies from across the country at the Hall of the Sun.

A Chinese New Year food and shopping carnival was launched near the North Bund in Shanghai's Hongkou District over the weekend to tap into the potential of the Spring Festival consumer market.

The "Life Shines at Gala Time" will focus on the themes of feast and traditional Chinese cultures at the Hall of the Sun, RUIHONG TIANDI, every weekend through to the end of February.

As a highlight, a food bazaar at the newly unveiled Sun Market on the 5th floor of the mall brings together more than 100 popular Spring Festival delicacies, including ingredients from Michelin-starred restaurants, Shanghai agricultural gold award products and regional specialties from across the country.

They range from some UN-designated categories of intangible cultural heritage foods, Chinese New Year cakes, nuts, fresh fruits, to beverages, with weekly selections of different themes.

Ti Gong

City Ruyi's new year collection.

Combining cultural heritage and traditional crafts, the mall will also host a bazaar featuring activities including gourd carving, handmade sachets, straw painting and rabbit lanterns through the Lantern Festival which falls on February 25 this year.

The mall has been decorated with 18 handmade lions, more than 100 intangible cultural heritage fish lanterns, and other New Year elements to provide a place for visitors take photos.

Throughout the Spring Festival season, the mall will also host performances including traditional opera, face-changing acts, comic dialogues, shadow plays, flower arrangement shows, and traditional music, along with themed folk parades like light and shadow lion dances, intangible heritage fish lanterns, and a hanfu (traditional Han-style clothing) parade.

Various shopping promotional activities for the Chinese New Year will also be launched, such as giving away coupons, lucky draws and special Valentine's Day events with the God of Wealth. Free parking and special gifts for new members will be offered for the festival.

Ti Gong

The mall is decorated with 18 handmade lions and more than 100 traditional fish lanterns.

If you go:

Event: Life Shines at Gala Time

Date: Through February 25

Venue: 5th floor, The Hall of the Sun 太阳宫

Address: 181 Ruihong Road, Hongkou District

Admission: Free

How to get there: Linping Road Station, Metro Line 4

Hongkou
North Bund
