Lantern fair to light up iconic Yuyuan Garden from January 21

Imaginechina

Shanghai's annual Yuyuan Garden lantern fair for the approaching Year of the Dragon will light up on the evening of January 21 and last for 40 days, the organizer announced on Sunday.

Various lantern displays are being constructed within the dining and shopping facilities – Yuyuan Garden Malls – near the historical city garden. Residents and tourists can now get a glimpse of their general appearance.

At the iconic Zigzag Bridge, crowds of visitors were taking photos of the lantern displays over the weekend.

This year's lantern fair will continue the theme of the Year of the Rabbit lantern festival with dragons and other mythical creatures from "Classic of Mountains and Seas."

After the official lighting ceremony, people will be able to admire the magical coexistence of the mythical dragon and the marine flora and fauna.

Imaginechina

A themed lantern display "fish and dragons dance overnight" lit up the sky over Ninghui Road at the malls as a preview for the annual event.

A colorful school of fish forms in the shape of a dancing dragon meandered among the eaves and arches.

This year's lantern fair is being held simultaneously in Paris and Shanghai, marking the start of the Sino-France 2024 Chinese New Year celebrations.

The Jardin d'Acclimatation in Paris came alive with over 60 large Chinese lantern sets and 2,000 traditional lanterns from mid-December. The event in France will run through February 25.

Admission tickets are required for the local event between February 10 – Spring Festival – and February 25. Tickets cost 80 yuan (US$11.2) for adults and 50 yuan for children.

During its 52-day run early last year, the Year of the Rabbit lantern fair drew more than 4 million visitors.