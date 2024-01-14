City hospital provides medical services on Hengsha Island

Shanghai 7th People's Hospital will send medical experts to Hengsha Island every month so locals can receive high-end traditional Chinese and Western medical treatment.

Two experts have also set up clinics at Chongming District Hengsha Neighborhood Health Center, and the hospital launched an Internet clinic at a health service station on the island.

An emergency rescue network was also established through the government, the hospital and the Donghai No. 1 flying rescue service. Hengsha patients suffering stroke, heart attack or severe injury will be transported by helicopter through a green channel for effective and timely treatment.

Dr Yu Baoqing, president of Shanghai 7th People's Hospital, said the expert's clinic and Internet clinic will introduce high-end medical resources at the grassroots level, allowing patients to receive services conveniently without leaving the island.

Ti Gong

Zhou Chunqin, director of Hengsha Neighborhood Health Center, said cooperation with the leading public hospital will benefit local residents.

They previously had to take the ferry to the downtown for medical treatment.