Plenty for children to do over break at science museum

The Shanghai Science and Technology Museum is offering a 16-day feast of science activities to feed children's brains over the winter vacation.

Ti Gong

It started Friday with a tour of Yuanwang-1, China's first-generation aerospace survey ship that was retired in 2010.

On Saturday, the museum, which is undergoing a major renovation, held a science fair at the Shanghai Library East Branch.

Interaction with robots, MR (mixed reality) games and other experiences were on offer.

Materials scientist Zhu Meifang showcased a mind-blowing array of the uses of synthetic fibers in the fields of aerospace, biomedicine, wearable electronics and more.

Two more speeches will be given at the library on January 27, by neurologist Yu Jintai at Huashan Hospital, and researcher Cheng Wei at Fudan University's Institute of Science and Technology for Brain-inspired Intelligence.

Meanwhile, various science experiments will be staged.

On February 3, there will be a tour of the BASF Shanghai Pudong Innovation Park for children to learn about chemistry.

Follow the museum's WeChat to learn more.