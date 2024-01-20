Yangpu strengthens its international ties

Foreign company executives and scholars working in Shanghai's Yangpu District expressed confidence in Yangpu's future at a meeting.

Ti Gong

Foreign company executives and scholars working in Shanghai's Yangpu District expressed confidence in Yangpu's future at a general meeting of the Yangpu Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

The meeting marked a major renewal for the association, with 36 member units electing the new board of directors and supervisory board on Friday.

Zhu Xiaojun, general manager of Shanghai Yangpu Riverside Investment & Development Group, was elected as the new chairman of the association.

The meeting featured an international forum with five Yangpu recipients of Shanghai's "Magnolia Award," an award in recognition of expats' contributions to the city's development.

Hosted by Tongji University vice president Lou Yongqi, the forum facilitated exchanges with CEOs and professors from companies and organizations like the College of Design and Innovation of Tongji. They shared their personal stories and connections with Yangpu.

Jarmo Suominen, vice dean of the college, suggested leveraging Yangpu riverside's unique advantages, such as universities, to drive the development of the area.

Aldo Cibic, an honorary professor of the college, proposed enhancing the district's urban construction with a stronger "design sense," involving students and faculty from the college.

Philippe Snel, president of Shanghai French School, expressed the hope that Yangpu will provide more opportunities for foreign students to showcase their talents and deepen their ties with the district.

The Yangpu association, established in 1992, is one of Shanghai's earliest and only two district-level friendship associations.

It has played a key role in fostering international relationships and has been a key player in Shanghai's diplomatic and socioeconomic development, according to the district.