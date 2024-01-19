Qingpu showcases its many benefits online

Internet works that focus on the district's image, industrial development, liveable environment, culture and tourism, and delicious food were given awards on Tuesday.

A collection of activities has begun in Qingpu District to showcase its liveable environment, changes over the past decades, and residents' sense of gain via cyberspace to create a good online environment at the beginning of the year.

A number of Internet works that focus on the district's image, industrial development, liveable environment, culture and tourism, and delicious food were given awards on Tuesday by the district's cybersecurity authorities.

These works were suggested by the public and show a vivid picture of the high-quality development of the district, officials said. They would be screened on the district's WeChat account.

The district is seeking comics on the theme of cybersecurity, protection of personal information, protection of minors in cyberspace, and generative artificial intelligence service management to promote the relevant laws and regulations.

It aims to raise public awareness to boycott cyberspace violence and the spreading of rumors and to use artificial intelligence properly and legally, officials said.

The activities will run through the end of February, working together with authorities in Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province, and Wujiang District of Suzhou City in Jiangsu Province.