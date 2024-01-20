News / Metro

City set to shine thanks to ambitious lighting plan

Hu Min
  19:24 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0
Shanghai is on track to becoming an elegant, trendy and dazzling city with the unveiling of a landscape lighting plan which will run up to 2035.
Hu Min
  19:24 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0

  • The Lujiazui financial district.

    Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong

The blueprint, approved by the city government and released on Friday night, maps out the target of further improving the city's landscape lighting.

Based on the blueprint, by 2027, more than 80 percent of the planned landscape lights in the three core areas, namely the Bund, North Bund, and central Lujiazui, should have been installed, and more than 60 percent at 58 important areas such as areas along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, along South-North Elevated Road, in the Five New Cities, commercial centers, tourist attractions, and transportation hubs.

  • The iconic Bund

    Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong

In an eco-friendly approach, more than 98 percent of the bulbs will be energy-saving in these areas by that time and achieve carbon peak by 2035.

Greenways, pocket parks, and squares will be illuminated, and landscape lights will brighten the city's historical architecture, blocks and industrial remains as well.

Shanghai's landscape lights will be switched on based on normal, holiday and grand activity modes.

The city will host an annual international light festival and use landscape lights to string together its commercial, tourist, cultural, sports and convention and exhibition venues to fuel the development of the city's night economy.

Ti Gong

Lighting will creat a high quality landscape.

Ti Gong

Colorful lighting will string together areas.

Ti Gong

The lighting will be elegant, warm and trendy.

Huangpu River
Lujiazui
Huangpu
North Bund
Suzhou Creek
