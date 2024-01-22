City launches winter day-care classes for primary school students

Over 220 sites in Shanghai's 16 districts opened their doors to primary school students on Monday. The two-week program is expected to serve approximately 10,000 students.

As the winter vacation begins, 229 winter day-care class sites in Shanghai's 16 districts opened their doors to primary school students on Monday. The two-week program is expected to serve approximately 10,000 students.

Launched by the Shanghai Communist Youth League the winter classes aim to tackle the dilemma of parents who need to work during the day. This year marks the inaugural launch of winter day-care classes, followed by the success of the summer day-care program since 2014.

The winter program encompasses a variety of activities, including patriotism education, technological innovation, financial management, cultural and sports exercises, as well as field trips.

Some districts have strategically placed class sites within business parks and buildings, benefiting newcomers to Shanghai and frontline workers.

