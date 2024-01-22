News / Metro

City launches winter day-care classes for primary school students

  19:59 UTC+8, 2024-01-22       0
Over 220 sites in Shanghai's 16 districts opened their doors to primary school students on Monday. The two-week program is expected to serve approximately 10,000 students.
As the winter vacation begins, 229 winter day-care class sites in Shanghai's 16 districts opened their doors to primary school students on Monday. The two-week program is expected to serve approximately 10,000 students.

Launched by the Shanghai Communist Youth League the winter classes aim to tackle the dilemma of parents who need to work during the day. This year marks the inaugural launch of winter day-care classes, followed by the success of the summer day-care program since 2014.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Students participate in a coding class in Zhoupu Town, Pudong.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Students complete their winter vacation homework.

The winter program encompasses a variety of activities, including patriotism education, technological innovation, financial management, cultural and sports exercises, as well as field trips.

Some districts have strategically placed class sites within business parks and buildings, benefiting newcomers to Shanghai and frontline workers.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A student proudly shows his programming work.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Students listen attentively to a lesson.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Each class site has at least two security personnel to ensure the safety of students.

Source: SHINE
