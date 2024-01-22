Deputies set to discuss city government work report

The second plenary session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress begins on Tuesday with an opening ceremony at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center at 9am.

About 850 deputies will take part in the second plenary session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress from Tuesday to Saturday, the local government said on Monday.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center at 9am.

It will be broadcast live by several media platforms, including Shanghai TV Station, Shanghai Radio (FM93.4 and AM990) and the Weibo account of the Shanghai government (shanghaifabu).

During the five-day session, legislators will discuss the annual city government work report, as well as the work reports of the SPC's standing committee, the Shanghai High People's Court, and the Shanghai People's Procuratorate.

Reports on the implementation of the city's budget in 2023, as well as economic and social development plans, will be discussed, and the budget and plans for the coming year will be voted on.