﻿
News / Metro

Cooperation initiative agreed as conference on digital education closes

﻿ Yang Meiping
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Yang Meiping Xu Zhixin Shen Mengdan
  21:47 UTC+8, 2024-01-31       0
Vice Mayor Xie Dong announced the initiative, which calls for joint efforts in areas including the building and sharing of digital resources and collaboration on research.
﻿ Yang Meiping
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Yang Meiping Xu Zhixin Shen Mengdan
  21:47 UTC+8, 2024-01-31       0

An initiative on digital education cooperation was released during the closing ceremony of the 2024 World Digital Education on Wednesday.

Xie Dong, vice mayor of Shanghai, read aloud the initiative, calling for "concerted efforts to leverage the strength of digital technologies and promote an inclusive development of digital education."

The initiative called for joint efforts in six areas: building and sharing of digital resources; enhancing cooperation on digital education application; deepening integrated digital education innovation; cooperation in promoting teachers' capability; collaboration on advancing digital education research; and joint discussion on digital education governance.

Cooperation initiative agreed as conference on digital education closes
Ti Gong

The Global Digital Education Development Index was released during the closing ceremony.

Meanwhile, China's National Academy of Educational Sciences released the Global Digital Education Development Index, an evaluation on the general level of digital education in 62 countries around the world, during the ceremony.

The evaluation was made in six dimensions involving digital education: literacy improvement, system construction, institutional innovation, content reshaping, teaching reform, and governance upgrading.

The United States, Finland and South Korea took the top three positions in the ranking.

China advanced from 24th to 9th in the index over the past three years thanks to its national strategic action for education digitization, said Li Yongzhi, president of the academy.

He said China made significant progress in terms of developing and applying digital resources, cultivating digital abilities of teachers and students, as well as constructing digital education systems.

Also at the closing ceremony, China launched a new seasonal English Journal, Frontiers of Digital Education. The publication will focus on interdisciplinary research in digital technology and education, aiming to unveil the policy trend of digital education and analyze crucial problems such as the application of Artificial Intelligence in education, digital equity and educational inclusiveness.

Cooperation initiative agreed as conference on digital education closes
Yang Meiping / SHINE

The Frontiers of Digital Education was launched.

The conference, which kicked off on Tuesday, gathered more than 800 participants, including over 400 representatives from around 70 countries, regions and international organizations, to share their experiences and wisdom in digital education.

Next year, the conference will be held in Wuhan, Hubei Province.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     