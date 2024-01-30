News / Metro

Xintiandi puts a stylish stamp on Chinese New Year celebrations

  14:14 UTC+8, 2024-01-31       0
The popular landmark has launched a month-long series of events to promote Chinese culture and the Year of the Dragon with art installations, parades and community activities.
Ti Gong

Visitors to Xintiandi will be celebrating the Year of the Dragon in a series of events.

Local landmark Xintiandi has launched a month-long Chinese New Year celebration series of events to promote Chinese culture with art installations, themed parades and community activities.

On the occasion of the Chinese New Year, Xintiandi combines modern oriental aesthetics with the city's Shikumen culture.

It joins with needlework artist Hou Yucen and plant installation artist Xu You to create a themed installation at the outdoor plaza Xintiandi Style I.

There, knitting art and plant installations have a cross-border collision with an 8-meter-long, 3.5-meter-high fabric dragon surrounded by intangible cultural heritage handmade velvet flowers.

Ti Gong

Xintiandi is celebrating the Year of the Dragon in style.

At the restaurant and bar Calix, the Shikumen building is decorated with a red knitted scarf, implying that the scarf can keep us in good luck and happiness.

Ti Gong

A red scarf at the Calix restaurant and bar promotes good luck and happiness.

On the first day of Chinese lunar calendar, Xintiandi will hold a parade and bring good luck to people amidst the sound of gongs and drums.

On the fifth day, in addition to the parade and red envelopes, a plant installation artist will organize a flower arrangement event where flowers will be used as a tool to interact with guests.

Ti Gong

Xintiandi combines traditional Chinese culture with multimedia technology to reinterpret the Chinese New Year.





During the festival, the Pengtou community in Xintiandi will carry out activities that include calligraphy workshops, lantern workshops and fragrance handicrafts.

As a cultural and social destination, Shanghai Xintiandi combines traditional Chinese culture with multimedia technology to reinterpret the Chinese New Year with creativity and art.

It promotes the integrated development of culture, business and tourism through a series of themed activities, activating the vitality of urban space as well as boosting consumption.

Ti Gong

A corridor decorated in red to welcome the Year of the Dragon.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
