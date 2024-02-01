Pudong paints the town red for Chinese New Year

About 30,000 red lanterns and 10,000 Chinese knots are decorating the streets, neighborhoods, attractions and commercial areas in Pudong, creating a joyful holiday vibe.

Pudong has geared up for the upcoming Chinese New Year, with a wide range of activities on offer.

About 30,000 red lanterns and 10,000 Chinese knots have been used to decorate the streets, neighborhoods, attractions and commercial areas, creating a joyful holiday vibe.

On Thursday, Pudong released a short video, telling the story of an expat called Jack, who married a Chinese woman and gradually got integrated into local community.

It also released a leaflet illustrating 100 highly-recommended destinations and experiences in ten categories.

Top ten photo-taking sites include Century Avenue, the East Bund and the Lujiazui Ring Road.

Of the ten top art exhibitions, they include "Caravaggio. Wonders of the Italian Baroque" at the Museum of Art Pudong, "The Ancient Shu Civilization of Sanxingdui and Jinsha" at the Shanghai Museum East and "Pictures of China" at the China Art Museum.

Theater-goers are recommended to watch "The Romantic Show of Shanghai" at Shanghai Romance Park, "Voices of Spring" concert at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center, and more.

Sports lovers can watch the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships (4CC), or take part in a table tennis competition in the Huamu Subdistrict, a qigong contest in the Sanlin Town and traditional folk sports in Yangjing Subdistrict, etc.

Ten top shopping destinations include the IFC, Bicester Shanghai Village and the L+ Mall. There are also ten traditional Chinese New Year fairs held across Pudong, such as in Taikoo Li Qiantan and Shanghai Expo Park.

Staycations could be another option to spend the holiday. Ten recommended hotels include the Shangri-La Qiantan, the Kerry Hotel Pudong, and the Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong.

Don't miss Pudong's food and snacks, such as mutton in Zhoupu, shaomai in Xiasha and rice cake in Yancang.

Pudong has also designed ten walking routes for people to enjoy its waterfront views, its iconic skyline, its ancient water towns, and more.