Yuyuan Lantern Fair in Paris attracts long lines of visitors

  23:07 UTC+8, 2024-02-01       0
Illuminations delight Parisians as they marvel at a cultural event celebrating the beginning of the Sino-French Tourism Year and the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties.
Ti Gong

Visitors take pictures as children play among the Yuyuan lanterns at the Jardin d'Acclimatation in Paris.

The first Yuyuan Lantern Fair in Paris has attracted long lines of visitors, marking a cultural event that celebrates the beginning of the Sino-French Tourism Year and commemorates the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and France.

Sixty lantern sets and over 2,000 lanterns were lit up simultaneously on Wednesday during a ceremony at the Jardin d'Acclimatation. They brought to life mythical creatures from the ancient Chinese text "Shan Hai Jing" or "The Classic of Mountains and Seas."

The ceremony marked the beginning of a series of cultural and art exchanges between the two nations for the Sino-French Tourism Year.

Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye, Fosun International Chairman Guo Guangchang, Chairman of the France-China Friendship Group in the French National Assembly Eric Alauzet, and Marc-Antoine Jamet, secretary-general of LVMH and director of Jardin d'Acclimatation, jointly initiated the lighting ceremony.

Ti Gong

Traditional dragon lanterns at the Festival Dragons et Lanternes.

The Yuyuan Lantern Fair, a national-level intangible cultural heritage event in China, made its international debut in Paris to showcase China's rich cultural heritage and strong bilateral relations with France.

"By bringing the traditional lantern fair to Paris, we're not only sharing Chinese culture but also enhancing Sino-French relations for the 60th anniversary," said Xu Xiaoliang, co-CEO of Fosun International, the organizer of the fair.

The Jardin d'Acclimatation park has witnessed an unprecedented influx of visitors, with an average of 4,000 visitors per day over several consecutive days, the organizer said.

French visitors often arrived early, forming long lines that stretched across two city blocks even before the garden opened.

"The festival is so wonderful and rich in content," one French visitor said. Another said: "After seeing this lantern festival, I'm even more eager to visit China."

Ti Gong

Visitors pose for pictures with the Yuyuan lanterns at the Jardin d'Acclimatation in Paris.

The organizer has incorporated elements easily understood and appreciated by foreign audiences, such as contrasting Eastern and Western lifestyles and cultural symbols.

The festival also featured over 350 cultural and interactive activities, including dance, music, opera, acrobatics, and martial arts performances.

Chinese brands and cultural projects accompanying the festival were warmly received, with popular items like the delicacies from Nanxiang Steamed Bun Restaurant quickly selling out.

Guo highlighted Fosun's commitment to global cooperation and cultural exchanges, expressing hopes to light up more cities worldwide with the lantern fair in the coming years.

Ti Gong

Visitors enjoy the Yuyuan lanterns at the Jardin d'Acclimatation in Paris.

Ti Gong

Traditional Yuyuan lanterns are illuminated with the Eiffel Tower oin the background.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Guo Guangchang
Fosun International
