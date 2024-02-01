Fudan researcher gets death for fatally stabbing his leader in office

The Shanghai No. 2 Intermediate People's Court sentenced a Fudan University researcher to death with a two-year reprieve for the murder of his leader.

Jiang Wenhua, a Fudan University researcher who murdered his leader, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve on Thursday.

Frustrated at his job at Fudan's mathematical sciences school, Jiang planned to vent his anger on the leader, identified only by the surname Wang, the Shanghai No. 2 Intermediate People's Court heard. Jiang bought a knife and waited for an opportunity.

On June 7, 2021, he stabbed Wang dozens of times with the knife at the latter's office on the Handan Road campus. The victim died at the scene.

It was found that Jiang was prone to recurrent depression, the court heard.



Jiang was also ordered deprived of his political rights for life.

Restrictions will be set on commuting Jiang's sentence after the reprieve, the court ruled.