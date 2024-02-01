News / Metro

Cervical cancer management network initiated in Shanghai

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:12 UTC+8, 2024-02-01       0
Shanghai's public hospitals created a cervical cancer screening and rehabilitation network to improve health management.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:12 UTC+8, 2024-02-01       0

Shanghai's public hospitals have launched a cervical cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and rehabilitation network intending to improve overall illness and health management.

Cervical cancer affects large numbers of women. About 604,000 new instances of cervical cancer are recorded worldwide each year, with over 341,000 deaths. China records approximately 109,000 new cases and 59,000 deaths every year.

"Cervical cancer is preventable and treatable and can be controlled through vaccination, regular screening, and proper diagnosis and treatment," said Dr Hua Keqin of Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, the network's leading public hospital that performs the most cervical cancer surgeries in the city.

In the network, the hospital collaborates with local health centers to promote health education at the grassroots level, guide patients to high-quality and convenient rehabilitation, and provide follow-up visits in community health centers after surgery at the leading hospital.

"We will enhance cooperation with the neighborhood on patient transfer, database sharing, talent training, and patient management in the network to provide patients with good, convenient, and long-term care and service," Hua said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     