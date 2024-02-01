Cervical cancer management network initiated in Shanghai

Shanghai's public hospitals have launched a cervical cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and rehabilitation network intending to improve overall illness and health management.

Cervical cancer affects large numbers of women. About 604,000 new instances of cervical cancer are recorded worldwide each year, with over 341,000 deaths. China records approximately 109,000 new cases and 59,000 deaths every year.

"Cervical cancer is preventable and treatable and can be controlled through vaccination, regular screening, and proper diagnosis and treatment," said Dr Hua Keqin of Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, the network's leading public hospital that performs the most cervical cancer surgeries in the city.

In the network, the hospital collaborates with local health centers to promote health education at the grassroots level, guide patients to high-quality and convenient rehabilitation, and provide follow-up visits in community health centers after surgery at the leading hospital.

"We will enhance cooperation with the neighborhood on patient transfer, database sharing, talent training, and patient management in the network to provide patients with good, convenient, and long-term care and service," Hua said.