34 Shanghai brands added to China Time-Honored Brands list

The Ministry of Commerce has added 34 Shanghai brands to the China Time-Honored Brands listings, taking the overall number of local brands in the list to 197.

Welcoming The Year Of The Dragon

A month-long Chinese New Year exhibition has opened at the Time-Honored Brand Hall in downtown Jing'an District.

Over 150 new products from local firms are being exhibited until the end of February.

According to a notice from the Ministry of Commerce, 34 Shanghai brands have been included in a new batch of China Time-Honored Brands listings, raising the overall number to 197 and surpassing other cities in the country.

The fresh wave of local brands includes Hero fountain pens, MAXAM toothpaste, and FLAUHRA by Shanghai Soap Co.

The Shanghai Commerce Commission's exhibition showcases not only New Year gift packages but also the histories and legacies of long-standing firms, as well as the most recent Lunar New Year-themed decorations.

The exhibition space also depicts traditional family gathering scenes and celebratory activities associated with the Lunar New Year.

Dragon-themed packages for New Year's products, food combo packs, and art pieces representing the celebratory environment add to the exhibition hall's cheerful vibe.

Shanghai Jahwa's oral-care brand MAXAM is launching a gift bundle featuring teeth whitening toothpaste inspired by the picture of Shanghai's city flower, magnolia.

Some household brands include Shikumen Yellow Rice Wine and White Rabbit candies, which have been given new gift packages to entice buyers.

The fountain pen Hero is one of 34 Shanghai brands that was included in the China Time-Honored Brands list.

The latest collaboration between prominent jewelry brand Lao Feng Xiang and fragrance brand the Beast is also on display in the hall, as local firms continue to strive to respond to new consumer trends.

Info:

Venue: 华山263老字号品牌馆



Address: No. 263, Huashan Rd

Time: 9am-7pm February 1- February 29 (Closed on Mondays, February 10 to February 13)