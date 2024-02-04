News / Metro

Traditional medicine master clinics are just the tonic

Residents of the Pudong New Area now have better access to traditional Chinese medicine masters with the opening of four TCM master clinics at Shanghai's 7th People's Hospital.
Residents of the Pudong New Area now have better access to leading traditional Chinese medicine masters with the opening of four TCM master clinics at Shanghai's 7th People's Hospital.

The only city-level TCM and Western medicine integrated facility in Pudong, the hospital so far has 27 TCM master clinics to promote TCM treatment, enhance medical reform and cultivate young TCM professionals.

Local health officials have encouraged the hospital to promote TCM in a more modern way with the hope that young medics can integrate TCM and Western medicine to develop innovative measures for major disease diagnosis and treatment.

Young medics from Shanghai 7th People's Hospital bow to TCM masters.

"Young professionals are encouraged to use modern methods to improve TCM therapy and herbal medicine to work out international-recognized medical solutions with Chinese features," said Hu Hongyi, vice director of Shanghai Health Commission.

Yu Baoqing, president of Shanghai 7th People's Hospital, said the hospital has formed a TCM talent cultivating mechanism and has attracted many leading TCM doctors and masters to work and train young medics in the hospital.

It is a trial facility for the innovative inheritance and promotion of TCM.

In addition to clinical practice, the hospital has established an online TCM exhibition center to boost TCM promotion. So far, it only has Chinese version but the English version will be available soon, hospital official said on Sunday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
