Pudong airport ride-hailing services return on public demand

Responding to feedback from the public, local traffic authority has decided to resume ride-hailing services within the Pudong International Airport area starting February 4.

People can now book rides using various ride-hailing platforms within the Pudong airport vicinity, Shanghai Transportation Commission said in a late night announcement.

Ride-hailing services were suspended at the Pudong airport from January 29, according to local traffic authorities.