Nanjing Road launches metaverse version for Spring Festival

Welcoming The Year Of The Dragon

Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall launched its metaverse version for mobile phones on Friday, offering virtual dragon lanterns, fireworks and awards for the approaching Chinese New Year.

The metaverse space, named "Nanbu Xinleyuan" (New Park for Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street), is among the first major metaverse applications in Shanghai.

It uses China Mobile's 5G+ computing network, incorporating advanced technologies such as high-precision modeling and cloud gaming interactive engines.

"It represents a significant attempt to empower physical commerce through the metaverse," said Chen Yong, president of New World group and chairman of the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street Enterprise Federation.

The project aims to strengthen the status of "China's No. 1 Commercial Street" and contribute to the healthy economic development of Huangpu District, Chen said.

Users can access "Nanbu Xinleyuan" through the "Shanghai Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street" (南京路步行街) WeChat mini-program, Alipay mini-program, or official WeChat account.

They can explore a high-precision digital twin of the street, featuring landmarks Shanghai New World, Century Plaza, and Shanghai New World Daimaru, as well as historic buildings such as Wing On Department Store and Shen Dacheng restaurant.

During the Spring Festival, which falls on February 10, the metaverse will combine modern and traditional Chinese culture to offer a new way to celebrate the Chinese New Year in the digital era.

A "Flying Dragon in the Sky" show and nightly fireworks, for instance, will be held at the virtual Century Plaza. Users can also participate in New Year-themed tasks and win prizes.

As one of China's busiest commercial streets, Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street is a symbol of Shanghai shopping, driving consumption upgrades and innovative experiences.

The metaverse project, blending a century-old commercial street with cutting-edge technology, exemplifies the potential of traditional and innovative integration, adding new momentum to Nanjing Road's development as a world-class commercial district, the Huangpu government said.