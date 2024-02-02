Dragons take center stage at Natural History Museum
A dragon-themed exhibition has opened at the Shanghai Natural History Museum to welcome the Year of the Dragon.
"A Long Story of Long 龙 (dragon)" features more than 30 exhibits, including specimens, models, interactive games and art installations, explaining traditional and cultural connotations of the zodiac dragon.
Unlike the lizard-like Western dragon, the Chinese dragon is a creature composed of features of several animals, such as deer antlers, snake body and fish scales. It is an auspicious symbol of power, and a totem of the Chinese nation.
From the image of dragon, various folk and festive activities such as dragon boat racing and dragon dances have been derived. Today, many self-developed achievements are also named after the dragon, such as Jiaolong, the deep-sea manned submersible, and Xuelong, the research icebreaker.
Dragon-themed products are available for sale.
It has not been decided when the exhibition will end, but the museum will be closed from February 7 to 9 for maintenance.
Date: 9am-5pm, Closed on Mondays (except for the public holidays), and from February 7 to 9
Venue: B2, Shanghai Natural History Museum 上海自然博物馆B2
Address: 510 Beijing Road W., Jing'an District 静安区北京西路510号