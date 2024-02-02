Dragons take center stage at Natural History Museum

'A Long Story of Long 龙 (dragon)' features more than 30 exhibits, including interactive games and art installations, explaining the dragon's traditional and cultural connotations.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A dragon-themed exhibition has opened at the Shanghai Natural History Museum to welcome the Year of the Dragon.

"A Long Story of Long 龙 (dragon)" features more than 30 exhibits, including specimens, models, interactive games and art installations, explaining traditional and cultural connotations of the zodiac dragon.

Unlike the lizard-like Western dragon, the Chinese dragon is a creature composed of features of several animals, such as deer antlers, snake body and fish scales. It is an auspicious symbol of power, and a totem of the Chinese nation.

Ti Gong

From the image of dragon, various folk and festive activities such as dragon boat racing and dragon dances have been derived. Today, many self-developed achievements are also named after the dragon, such as Jiaolong, the deep-sea manned submersible, and Xuelong, the research icebreaker.

Dragon-themed products are available for sale.

It has not been decided when the exhibition will end, but the museum will be closed from February 7 to 9 for maintenance.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Date: 9am-5pm, Closed on Mondays (except for the public holidays), and from February 7 to 9

Venue: B2, Shanghai Natural History Museum 上海自然博物馆B2

Address: 510 Beijing Road W., Jing'an District 静安区北京西路510号