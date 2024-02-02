News / Metro

Dragons take center stage at Natural History Museum

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:47 UTC+8, 2024-02-02       0
'A Long Story of Long 龙 (dragon)' features more than 30 exhibits, including interactive games and art installations, explaining the dragon's traditional and cultural connotations.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:47 UTC+8, 2024-02-02       0
Dragons take center stage at Natural History Museum
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Giant art installations of Chinese dragons.

A dragon-themed exhibition has opened at the Shanghai Natural History Museum to welcome the Year of the Dragon.

"A Long Story of Long 龙 (dragon)" features more than 30 exhibits, including specimens, models, interactive games and art installations, explaining traditional and cultural connotations of the zodiac dragon.

Unlike the lizard-like Western dragon, the Chinese dragon is a creature composed of features of several animals, such as deer antlers, snake body and fish scales. It is an auspicious symbol of power, and a totem of the Chinese nation.

Dragons take center stage at Natural History Museum
Ti Gong

Children have fun on a dragon boat.

From the image of dragon, various folk and festive activities such as dragon boat racing and dragon dances have been derived. Today, many self-developed achievements are also named after the dragon, such as Jiaolong, the deep-sea manned submersible, and Xuelong, the research icebreaker.

Dragon-themed products are available for sale.

It has not been decided when the exhibition will end, but the museum will be closed from February 7 to 9 for maintenance.

Dragons take center stage at Natural History Museum
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A boy enjoys an interactive game.

Date: 9am-5pm, Closed on Mondays (except for the public holidays), and from February 7 to 9

Venue: B2, Shanghai Natural History Museum 上海自然博物馆B2

Address: 510 Beijing Road W., Jing'an District 静安区北京西路510号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Natural History Museum
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     