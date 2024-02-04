KeepBest Gaming helping fulfill city's eSports ambitions

Chinese eSports club KeepBest Gaming, or KBG, has taken the championship of the mobile League of Legends regional league event.

Chinese eSports club KeepBest Gaming, or KBG, has taken the championship of the mobile League of Legends (LoL) regional league event, the Wild Rift League Asia Season 2 (WRL-A2).

The three-month event opened in Shanghai in October, with overseas participation and international clubs. It fits with the city's ambition to establish itself as a global eSports hub.

KBG beat G2 Blacklist, or G2B, from the Philippines with 4:3 in a seven-set championship match, which was held at the League Arena in Hongqiao region in Shanghai on Saturday night.

It's the first time WRL-A2 has invited both Chinese mainland clubs and overseas teams, from South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam, to take part in the mobile LoL event.

Riot Games' League of Legends is one of the most popular eSports games in China.

The eSports event features elements of the Chinese New Year which falls next week, with red lanterns and other decorations.

In 2023, one third of China's eSports events were held in Shanghai, which is home to 52 eSports clubs, accounting for a quarter of the total national teams, local officials said.

The city is evolving into a global eSports hub and developing the gaming and eSports industry, one of the fastest-growing sectors of the digital economy.