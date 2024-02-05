Plenty to cheer as Qushui Garden lights up for the Spring Festival

The Qushui Garden in Qingpu District is adorned with lanterns and lights of different forms for the Chinese New Year.

With colorful lanterns of various shapes lit up and lantern boats cruising on the waters of Qushui Garden in Qingpu District, the throng erupted in yells of joy.

Rail failed to dampen the festive spirit and enthusiasm of residents and tourists who had gathered at one of the city's five traditional gardens to enjoy the lantern show.

The dazzling lantern show, staged for the first time in the Jiangnan (the lower part of the Yangtze River)-style park and nearby Qiaoziwan Square, features dragon, lotus, and boat-shaped lanterns to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.



Ti Gong

Folk custom activities such as Huju and Yueju opera, a dragon dance procession, and a Jiangzhou drum performance will complement the lantern show – a feast for the eyes and ears.

The focus will be on the two Spring Festival fairs. Several of the pieces on show were created using intangible cultural heritage techniques, like as Jingdezhen ceramics and wood carving.



Ti Gong

Info:

Date: until February 24

Venue: Qushui Garden 曲水园, Qiaoziwan Square 桥梓湾广场

Address: 612 Gongyuan Road 上海青浦区公园路612号, 666 Gongyuan Road 上海市青浦区公园路666号



Admission: Free



Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong