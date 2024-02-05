News / Metro

Plenty to cheer as Qushui Garden lights up for the Spring Festival

Hu Min
  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-02-05       0
The Qushui Garden in Qingpu District is adorned with lanterns and lights of different forms for the Chinese New Year.
A promotional vlog focuses on the lantern show.

With colorful lanterns of various shapes lit up and lantern boats cruising on the waters of Qushui Garden in Qingpu District, the throng erupted in yells of joy.

Rail failed to dampen the festive spirit and enthusiasm of residents and tourists who had gathered at one of the city's five traditional gardens to enjoy the lantern show.

The dazzling lantern show, staged for the first time in the Jiangnan (the lower part of the Yangtze River)-style park and nearby Qiaoziwan Square, features dragon, lotus, and boat-shaped lanterns to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

Ti Gong

Visitors take part in a night tour of Qushui Garden.

Folk custom activities such as Huju and Yueju opera, a dragon dance procession, and a Jiangzhou drum performance will complement the lantern show – a feast for the eyes and ears.

The focus will be on the two Spring Festival fairs. Several of the pieces on show were created using intangible cultural heritage techniques, like as Jingdezhen ceramics and wood carving.

Ti Gong

A lit-up Qushui Garden

Info:

Date: until February 24

Venue: Qushui Garden 曲水园, Qiaoziwan Square 桥梓湾广场

Address: 612 Gongyuan Road 上海青浦区公园路612号, 666 Gongyuan Road 上海市青浦区公园路666号

Admission: Free

Ti Gong

Floating lanterns

Ti Gong

A dragon dance performance.

Ti Gong

Guests try out calligraphy

Ti Gong

Children perform at the opening ceremony

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
