Rural revitalization spotlighted at village Spring Festival gala in Shanghai

A Chinese New Year village gala was held in suburban Fengxian District on Saturday night to highlight the strides made in Shanghai's rural revitalization campaign.

Welcoming The Year Of The Dragon

Welcoming The Year Of The Dragon

A Chinese New Year village gala was held in suburban Fengxian District on Saturday night to highlight the strides made in Shanghai's rural revitalization campaign.

The Lunar New Year gala in Yangwang Village, hosted by the Nanqiao Town government, brought together villagers, tourists and some expats in a celebration that blended traditional festivities with modern achievements in rural development.

The gala included performances by Nanqiao's award-winning dragon and lion dance teams and drum troupe. Traditional acts like Jiangnan sizhu (traditional string and wind music), traditional Chinese opera, rolling lantern and folk songs were interspersed with fashion shows and street dance.

Ti Gong

Many performers were selected from among the villagers, turning the event into a stage for showcasing grassroots talent.

The event was also a platform for honoring familial and community values, with stories of good family traditions and dreams shared by performers.

On the sidelines of the stage, over 30 stalls offered a variety of experiences, from local delicacies and nostalgic games to cultural workshops of the United Nations-listed intangible cultural heritage in the town.

A "country walk" route across the town was also unveiled, combining the town's bridge culture with landmarks in 11 villages.