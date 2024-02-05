Services ensure pets enjoy Spring Festival holiday even if owners are away

Shanghai offers a wide range of pet care options, from in-home pet sitting services to pet boarding facilities, but they can be very busy during the the Spring Festival holiday.

SSI ļʱ



Imaginechina

As the Spring Festival or Chinese New Year approaches, finding reliable pet care services becomes a priority for pet owners planning to leave for celebrations, travel, or family reunions.

Shanghai offers a wide range of pet care options, from in-home pet sitting services to pet boarding facilities. They provide essential support to keep pets safe, cared for, and happy while their owners are away.

In-home pet sitting services

Staff will visit your home to care for your pets, making it a great choice for pets that are more comfortable in their own environment.

They usually provide services such as feeding, playing, and dog walking.

You will receive videos or photos to keep you updated on your pet's care.

Fees are typically based on the service's duration. For example, a 30-60 minute visit from Spare Leash costs 80-100 yuan (US$11.12-13.90).

Here are some pet sitting platforms that offer English booking services. You can reach them through their websites or on their WeChat official accounts.

Spare Leash: https://spareleash.com.cn/en; WeChat official account: SpareLeash

Happy Nest: https://happynest.com.cn/; WeChat official account: HappyNestCN

Oh My Cat: WeChat official account: OHMYCAT宠保姆

Freshippo (盒马) also offers pet feeding and dog walking services in Shanghai. You can access the services through the Freshippo app.

Pet boarding services

Pet stores and hospitals often offer pet boarding services during the holiday.

In addition, pet hotels suited to various budgets are also available. They usually provide amenities such as individual sleeping areas, grooming services, training routines, and opportunities for play with other pets.

Availability is limited during the Spring Festival holiday, so it is advisable to book early. Prices may be higher than usual.

Here are some pet hotels in Shanghai:

B&M Pet Hotel

Address: 1568 Huqingping Rd, Xujing Town, Qingpu District

Mobile: 152-2122-7921

Someone's Pet 三汪宠物

Address: 844 Kangding Rd, Jing'an District & 475 Yuyuan Rd, Jing'an District

Mobile: 150-0038-6785 & 189-1747-1594

Buddy Dog:





Address: 1249 Haisi Rd, Fengxian District

Mobile: 135-2476-1908

Cozy Pet Town 暖暖堂

Address: 151 Jieya Rd, Pudong New Area

Mobile: 159-0069-9906







Tips for using the service:

1. You may be required to provide your pets' vaccination records.

2. You may need to provide your own pet food.

3. Inform the staff about your pets' personalities and health status.

4. Bring your pets' familiar items to comfort them.







Traveling with your pets

If you prefer not to leave your pets behind, traveling by car is a viable option, as there are restrictions on traveling with pets on public transport in China.

It is important to select pet-friendly hotels and attractions. Behave responsibly during visits to ensure a pleasant experience for everyone.





