Fusion of traditional culture, modern trends ignites Wujiaochang market

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:52 UTC+8, 2024-02-06
A Chinese New Year market, blending traditional Chinese culture with modern erciyuan themes, opened at Shanghai's Wujiaochang commercial hub on Monday.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:52 UTC+8, 2024-02-06       0
Fusion of traditional culture, modern trends ignites Wujiaochang market
Ti Gong

People browse a Chinese New Year market at the Wujiaochang commercial hub.

A Chinese New Year market, blending traditional Chinese culture with modern erciyuan themes, opened to the public at Shanghai's Wujiaochang commercial hub on Monday.

Erciyuan, or two-dimensional culture, is a term used to refer to anime, manga and games.

Despite freezing temperatures, the event, featuring heritage cultural displays, calligraphy, a hanfu (traditional Han-style clothing) parade, and anime culture exhibitions, drew a large number of erciyuan enthusiasts, residents and office workers.

The underground square at the core of the Wujiaochang subcenter was adorned with rows of red lanterns. Youngsters dressed in hanfu and anime costumes paraded through the area, distributing New Year blessings and candy to passersby.

Fusion of traditional culture, modern trends ignites Wujiaochang market
Ti Gong

Youngsters are dressed in hanfu and anime costumes to hand out treats.

On one side of the square, calligraphers were busy fulfilling requests for customized 福 (fu), symbolizing blessings and good fortune. Artisans showcased UN-listed intangible cultural heritage crafts such as willow weaving, sugar painting and straw painting.

The event also featured traditional handicrafts including Shanghai tiger-head shoes, promoted by heritage guardian Wu Yiran. Wu said that each stitch in the shoes represented the love and hopes of older people for their young ones.

"I grew up wearing the tiger-head shoes made by my grandmother. Now, I continue this craft to pass on the tradition," Wu said.

The market also included a "Dragon Trace" activity, encouraging participants to discover idioms and stories related to dragons.

Fusion of traditional culture, modern trends ignites Wujiaochang market
Ti Gong

The event draws a large number of erciyuan enthusiasts, residents and office workers.

Source: SHINE
Wujiaochang
